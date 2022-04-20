Rain Likely Today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Rain is already falling across parts of central and northern South Dakota this morning. We’ll see more rain develop and continue to move to the northeast. By lunchtime, most of the rain should be along and east of I-29 with conditions clearing quickly after that. Some parts of the region could see between a quarter and half an inch of rain, especially up north and out west. The farther southeast you go, we’ll be looking at between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of rain. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s and still a little breezy.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine Thursday and bring in some warmer temperatures! Highs will be in the 60s for most of the region. We’re tracking our next round of showers and thunderstorms on Friday. There is a chance for severe weather Friday night and into Saturday morning in southeastern South Dakota. We’ll be monitoring that closely over the next few days. Highs Friday look to be in the 60s and 70s.

On and off again showers and storms are expected on Saturday with breezy conditions. A strong cold front will move through Saturday night into Sunday knocking our highs down Sunday to the 40s north and 50s elsewhere. We’ll remain in the 50s throughout much of next week with generally dry conditions expected.

