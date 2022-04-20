Avera Medical Minute
School identifies boy killed in UTV accident, informs parents of funeral planned

By Dakota News Now staff
Apr. 20, 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 5th-grade student from Garretson is dead following a UTV rollover accident near Garretson Friday night.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office reports a UTV rolled near the corner of 485th Avenue and 247th street resulting in the death of an 11-year-old named Benton Howe. The incident is still under investigation.

The superintendent for the Garretson School District sent a letter to all parents whose children were affected, informing them of the school’s funeral for Howe. The letter states additional counseling is available for students and offers other additional resources to help navigate the grieving process.

