Sjerven getting plenty of support from teammates and friends while trying to make Lynx roster

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) -Former Coyote Hannah Sjerven is enjoying the first 3 days of practice with her Minnesota Lynx, the team she grew up cheering for as a Rogers, MN native.

And she’e getting plenty of encouragement from people in both of her homes. ”My teammates from South Dakota and all the people supporting me definitely gives me a little bit of confidence. And the comfort of being in my home state and being familiar with where I am. But at the end of the day it’s pretty humbling playing with such great players,” says Sjerven.

Hannah brings a work-ethic to the floor and a determination that is sure to leave a good impression as she tries to make the roster.

But she’s just very grateful for the opportunity, especially with her home town team.

