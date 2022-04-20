Avera Medical Minute
Sjerven getting plenty of support from teammates and friends while trying to make Lynx roster

Former Coyote trying to make WNBA in her home town
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) -Former Coyote Hannah Sjerven is enjoying the first 3 days of practice with her Minnesota Lynx, the team she grew up cheering for as a Rogers, MN native.

And she’e getting plenty of encouragement from people in both of her homes. ”My teammates from South Dakota and all the people supporting me definitely gives me a little bit of confidence. And the comfort of being in my home state and being familiar with where I am. But at the end of the day it’s pretty humbling playing with such great players,” says Sjerven.

Hannah brings a work-ethic to the floor and a determination that is sure to leave a good impression as she tries to make the roster.

But she’s just very grateful for the opportunity, especially with her home town team.

