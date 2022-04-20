Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota gets its first Women’s Premier Soccer League team in Sioux Falls

Soccer ball
Soccer ball(Connor Coyne)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls City Football Club (SFCFC) is a new expansion team in the Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL).

Located in Sioux Falls, SFCFC will compete in the Central Region, Northern Conference beginning May 2022, according to a press release.

Owners Melissa Nelson, Emily Thomas, Gabe Nelson, and Eric Thomas say they are excited to bring a team of this caliber to Sioux Falls to give young women the opportunity to play soccer at a higher level. They will strive to develop these women’s talents both on and off the field.

The release says SFCFC is eager to represent and work with all areas of the community.

Sioux Falls City Football Club’s vision statement

Sioux Falls City FC is a community-focused amateur soccer club that strives to provide the highest level of developmental soccer opportunities for elite women soccer players in the Sioux Falls region. Through support and collaboration with businesses and community-based organizations, we will uphold the values of integrity, authenticity, and purpose.

