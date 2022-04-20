Sunshine Returns for Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Although it didn’t add up to much, we picked up some much needed rainfall on our Wednesday. We get to see the sun return for one day before the weather turns pretty active heading into the weekend.

TONIGHT: The latest area of low pressure will track out and skies will begin to clear wedge of higher pressure settles in. A stray shower could be possible through midnight in northern South Dakota, but chances remain minimal. Winds will be out of the west and northwest at 5-15 mph. Lows fall back into the upper 20s to mid to upper 30s.

THURSDAY: It’ll be a beautiful day with a mainly sunny sky though some clouds move in during the afternoon hours across central and western South Dakota. Clouds increase areawide Thursday night ahead of the next storm system, which will bring a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms after sunset. Severe storms are not expected with this round. Winds will shift from the north and northwest to the east and southeast at 5-15 mph, increasing to 10-25 mph overnight. Highs range from 55-60 north to around 70 south. Lows only fall back into the 40s and 50s.

FRIDAY: We’ll have the chance of those scattered showers and thunderstorms lingering during the morning hours before ending. We’ll then need to be weather aware Friday afternoon and Friday night. The Storm Prediction Center has a level two out of five risk for severe weather south of a Huron to Brookings line with a level one risk for nearly everyone else. While there will be plenty of energy and moisture available, the severe threat will depend on if the sun can come out and if the lid in the atmosphere can be broken. If storms are able to fire, storms should begin firing after 3 PM with the main hazard looking to be large hail. The threat for damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are lower but not zero. Showers and thunderstorms will continue into the overnight hours. Highs will range from the 60s north to the 80s south with dewpoints climbing into the 50s and 60s. Winds will also be gusty out of the east-southeast to southeast at 15-30 mph.

SATURDAY: Chances for showers and thunderstorms continue throughout the day though the threat for severe weather is lower as the system tracks over the region. Some models show drier air moving in so it definitely won’t rain the entire day. A cold front will move throughout the day, bringing in colder air behind it. Winds will remain southerly at 15-30 mph most of the day but will shift west to northwest as the front moves through. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s but will then fall as the front passes. Everyone will wake up to temperatures in the 30s Sunday morning with a few lingering showers, possibly mixing in with a few snowflakes.

SUNDAY AND BEYOND: Sunday will be chilly and blustery with spotty showers lingering. Heading into the final full week of April, the forecast looks dry with partly cloudy skies and temperatures not too bad, though it’ll be seasonably cool Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 40s and 50s. Temperatures trend back closer to average by the middle to end of next week.

