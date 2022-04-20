WalletHub’s study on labor shortages shows South Dakota is one of the least affected states

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the labor force participation rate at 62.4%, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub released updated data on 2022′s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring.

“The pandemic has created a work-life balanced lifestyle that was not as prevalent before Covid. When working remotely became ubiquitous, people began to realize that they could be with their family and friends during the day if they finished their work. They could take breaks and see their children and other loved ones,” said Assistant Professor and Academic Director of the Business Management BBA Program at Temple University, Daniel E. Goldberg, Ed.D.

In order to see where employers are struggling the most in hiring, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on the rate of job openings for both the latest month and the last 12 months.

Below is a map comparing the different states’ struggles with filling job vacancies, with a lighter blue representing the least affected by labor shortages.

Struggling the Most Struggling the Least 1. Alaska 42. South Dakota 2. Georgia 43. Iowa 3. New Hampshire 44. Washington 4. South Carolina 45. New York 5. West Virginia 46. Nebraska 6. Montana 47. Arkansas 7. Idaho 48. Delaware 8. Kentucky 49. Connecticut 9. Rhode Island 50. Kansas 10. Nevada 51. District of Columbia

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.