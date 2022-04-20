Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

WalletHub’s study on labor shortages shows South Dakota is one of the least affected states

For Hire
For Hire(Clem Onojeghuo)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the labor force participation rate at 62.4%, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub released updated data on 2022′s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring.

“The pandemic has created a work-life balanced lifestyle that was not as prevalent before Covid. When working remotely became ubiquitous, people began to realize that they could be with their family and friends during the day if they finished their work. They could take breaks and see their children and other loved ones,” said Assistant Professor and Academic Director of the Business Management BBA Program at Temple University, Daniel E. Goldberg, Ed.D.

In order to see where employers are struggling the most in hiring, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on the rate of job openings for both the latest month and the last 12 months.

Below is a map comparing the different states’ struggles with filling job vacancies, with a lighter blue representing the least affected by labor shortages.

Source: WalletHub
Struggling the MostStruggling the Least
1. Alaska42. South Dakota
2. Georgia43. Iowa
3. New Hampshire44. Washington
4. South Carolina45. New York
5. West Virginia46. Nebraska
6. Montana47. Arkansas
7. Idaho48. Delaware
8. Kentucky49. Connecticut
9. Rhode Island50. Kansas
10. Nevada51. District of Columbia

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-Team Report: Sioux Falls VA Hospital Director Lisa Simoneau no longer with the health care facility
Police Lights
School identifies boy killed in UTV accident, informs parents of funeral planned
Jacob Charles Siers Mug Shot
Police: 18-year-old man faces 4th degree rape charges
Rylee Chavez, young guitarist from Arlington, South Dakota, is getting a chance to showcase his...
Young South Dakota guitarist looking to make it big
File
2 Lincoln County businesses fail alcohol compliance check

Latest News

Dakota Layers donates eggs
Family-owned egg farm donated a dozen eggs for every SDSU free throw at Frost Arena
Soccer ball
South Dakota gets its first Women’s Premier Soccer League team in Sioux Falls
At-home coronavirus test (file)
3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota; Active cases remain flat
2022 South Dakota Workforce Education Grant recipients announced