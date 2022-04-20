Avera Medical Minute
Wild Wednesday: Learning about the Prehensile-tailed Skink

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For today’s Wild Wednesday we had Komburu the Prehensile-tailed Skink join us along with Education Specialist from the Great Plains Zoo Natalie Erickson. She said that Skinks are usually up to 30 inches in length and shed their skin in patches. They love to eat leaves, fruits, and flowers. Skinks can live long lives if cared for correctly, as they require a humid environment and waterfalls.

