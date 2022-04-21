Absentee voting for South Dakota’s June primaries begins Friday

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s June Primary Elections are fast approaching, and anyone wishing to vote by absentee will soon be able cast their ballot.

The absentee voting period begins Friday, April 22, according to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s Office.

To request an absentee ballot, voters must submit an absentee ballot application form to the county auditor. Absentee ballot application forms may be requested from the county auditor or downloaded from the Secretary of State’s website at www.sdsos.gov.

Officials say South Dakota law states voters submitting an absentee ballot application form must include a photocopy of an acceptable photo identification card or have the form notarized. Acceptable photo identification cards include a South Dakota driver’s license or non-driver ID card, tribal photo ID, passport or other picture ID issued by the United States government, or a current student photo ID issued by a South Dakota high school or postsecondary education institution.

South Dakota’s June Primary Election is Tuesday, June 7. You can find more information about the ballot here.

