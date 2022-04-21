Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

April 20th Plays of the Week

Top plays from Baseball, Basketball, Softball and Gymnastics
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Connor King homers and doubles, driving in three for Sioux Falls to help them finish a sweep of Concordia-St. Paul.

Before going off to play football at SDSU, O’Gorman’s David Alpers gives us one more basketball highlight in the SDBCA All-Star game.

Augustana softball scored 64 runs in four games over the weekend, a program record tying 22 coming during their Saturday win over MSU-Moorhead.

One runs is all SDSU needed, as Rozelyn Carrillo walks off Kansas City to finish off a series sweep.

Topping our list one of the top gymnasts in the NCAA. South Dakota native Danielle Sievers had the top score on the bars at the NCAA Championships helping the Sooners capture the national championship.

And those are your plays of the week!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
School identifies boy killed in UTV accident, informs parents of funeral planned
I-Team Report: Sioux Falls VA Hospital Director Lisa Simoneau no longer with the health care facility
Jacob Charles Siers Mug Shot
Police: 18-year-old man faces 4th degree rape charges
Rylee Chavez, young guitarist from Arlington, South Dakota, is getting a chance to showcase his...
Young South Dakota guitarist looking to make it big
School lockdown generic photo.
Dell Rapids superintendent voices concern over law enforcement communication after ‘suspicious’ person alert

Latest News

Augie's new hockey coach is glad to have Bob Motzko as his mentor
Raboin will be leaning on legendary Bob Motzko as he builds Augie hockey program
Completing the mission is the goal for the SDSU football team starting in the spring
SDSU Football Coach John Stiegelmeier knows Jacks must complete the mission this fall
Coach O knows that finding his new QB is the biggest challenge for Augie
Finding a new QB will be key for Augustana Football this fall
Team photo day for Hannah Sjerven of Minnesota Lynx
Photo Day for Hannah Sjerven with Minnesota Lynx
Kyah Watson follows her coach to West Virginia
Coyotes lose another key component to West Virginia women’s basketball