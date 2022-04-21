April 20th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Connor King homers and doubles, driving in three for Sioux Falls to help them finish a sweep of Concordia-St. Paul.

Before going off to play football at SDSU, O’Gorman’s David Alpers gives us one more basketball highlight in the SDBCA All-Star game.

Augustana softball scored 64 runs in four games over the weekend, a program record tying 22 coming during their Saturday win over MSU-Moorhead.

One runs is all SDSU needed, as Rozelyn Carrillo walks off Kansas City to finish off a series sweep.

Topping our list one of the top gymnasts in the NCAA. South Dakota native Danielle Sievers had the top score on the bars at the NCAA Championships helping the Sooners capture the national championship.

And those are your plays of the week!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.