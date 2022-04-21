Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Authorities seize 30 pounds of illegal shark fins at Texas restaurant

Nearly 30 pounds of illegal shark fins were found in the freezer of an unnamed Texas restaurant.
Nearly 30 pounds of illegal shark fins were found in the freezer of an unnamed Texas restaurant.(Texas Game Wardens via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The owners of a Texas seafood restaurant may face charges after nearly 30 pounds of shark fins were found inside a freezer.

In 2015, Texas banned the trade of shark fins. The law was put into effect to help crush the trade that officials say is mostly to blame for harming the shark population.

Authorities seized the fins and will use them as evidence.

A criminal case is pending against the unnamed restaurant owners.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
School identifies boy killed in UTV accident, informs parents of funeral planned
School lockdown generic photo.
Dell Rapids superintendent voices concern over law enforcement communication after ‘suspicious’ person alert
Generic car crash
Authorities identify victim killed in crash near Lennox
The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to...
Department of Education announces more student loan changes
The rankings, released in 2021, are based on the highest average mid-career salary.
College majors that earn the most money

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar, appears in court for a plea hearing...
13 Nassar victims seeking $130M from FBI over bungled probe
File photo - Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Thursday in documents filed with U.S. securities...
Elon Musk says he’s ready to buy Twitter with $46.5 billion in financing
Garage Sale
Rummage sale season begins with first neighborhood garage sale in Sioux Falls
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner is shown during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's...
2 months after Brittney Griner’s arrest in Russia, mystery surrounds her case