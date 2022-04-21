Avera Medical Minute
Boys & Girls Club prepare for fundraising gala

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Boys & Girls Club of the Sioux Empire is celebrating 65 years of service, and this week the organization is preparing for one of its biggest fundraising events. The Frost: Silver Key Gala begins this Saturday at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dinner will be provided as well as live and silent auctions. A car raffle will be one of many forms of entertainment for the night. Individual tickets are $150.

