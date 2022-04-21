Chance for Strong to Severe Storms Late Friday Afternoon, Friday Night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- While Thursday is sunny and pleasant, eyes are turning to a strong low pressure system that’s set to bring a threat of strong to severe thunderstorms as we head into the weekend.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover will begin to increase as our latest storm system tracks towards the region. There will be a chance of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms that develop after midnight and severe weather is not expected. Winds will be breezy out of the east to southeast at 10-25 mph. Lows only drop back into the 40s and 50s.

FRIDAY: The chance for showers and thunderstorms will diminish throughout the morning from southwest to northeast. Heading into the afternoon and evening is when the forecast could get tricky, and we’ll need to be weather aware. A warm front will be pushing north throughout the day and heading into the late afternoon and evening, thunderstorms are expected to develop with the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms. This threat will be conditional and will depend if the sun can come out in the afternoon, how far north the warm front gets and if the cap can break. If the cap can break, then storms will likely develop and become severe. The main threats will be large hail and damaging winds, though an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight as the system tracks into South Dakota and strong to severe thunderstorms could still be possible. Winds will be gusty out of the southeast and 15-30 mph with higher gusts. Highs will range from the low 60s north to the mid 80s south. Temperatures could potentially trend up or down depending on how far north the warm front gets.

Severe Weather Risk for Friday, April 21st (Dakota News Now)

SATURDAY: We’ll have some periods of sunshine and widely scattered showers and thunderstorms heading into our Saturday as a cold front sweeps through. The best chance for severe storms will be along and east of I-29. Winds will be strong out of the southerly direction but will shift westerly to northwesterly as the cold front sweeps through. Lingering showers are expected Saturday night and some wet snow could mix in overnight. Highs will get into the 60s and 70s, but expect temperatures to fall as the cold front moves through. Everyone will be in the 30s by Sunday morning.

Severe Weather Risk for Saturday, April 22 (Dakota News Now)

SUNDAY: Showers and gusty winds will linger as the storm system continues to depart the area. Precipitation chances will slowly dwindle during the afternoon hours before ending all together Sunday evening. Highs will only be in the 40s with lows in the 20s and 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be dry and cool with clearing skies and highs mostly in the 40s. Warmer air does return from Tuesday through Thursday with highs rebounding back to seasonal averages for late April. A couple systems could bring some light rain chances towards the end of next week into next weekend.

