Coyotes lose another key component to West Virginia women’s basketball

Watson joins her coach with Mountaineers
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -This comes as no surprise as Kyah Watson won’t be playing for the Coyotes next year. Instead, the Rapid City native is following her coach Dawn Plitzuweit to West Virginia to play for the Mountaineers.

Watson had a solid redshirt freshman year for the Coyotes and played a solid role on a team that made it to the Sweet 16.

She averaged 6 points and 4 rebounds and 2 assists per contest and had 41 steals during the season. She had entered the transfer portal after Plitzuweit to the job in Morgantown.

