Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Downtown Sioux Falls Lions Club sets sights on more volunteers after successful “Pancake Days” event

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Roughly 5,000 to 6,000 people were expected to have dined on flapjacks and breakfast sausages over the two-day “Panckae Days” event hosted by the Downtown Sioux Falls Lions Club at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

Pancake Days has become a staple of Sioux Falls in the spring over the last 65 years.

The group hoped to serve up 50,000 pancakes during this year’s event.

The event not only helps people fill their stomachs but all proceeds will go to support local charities in the community.

Along with a good turnout, the Lions Club is also in need of members and volunteers for future events.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-Team Report: Sioux Falls VA Hospital Director Lisa Simoneau no longer with the health care facility
Police Lights
School identifies boy killed in UTV accident, informs parents of funeral planned
Jacob Charles Siers Mug Shot
Police: 18-year-old man faces 4th degree rape charges
Rylee Chavez, young guitarist from Arlington, South Dakota, is getting a chance to showcase his...
Young South Dakota guitarist looking to make it big
File
2 Lincoln County businesses fail alcohol compliance check

Latest News

A miracle for a dog hit by a car over Easter weekend
Downtown Sioux Falls Lions Club
Downtown Sioux Falls Lions Club sets sights on more volunteers after successful “Pancake Days” event
After being struck on the interstate, Fiona is getting better every day, and she has a second...
A miracle for a dog hit by a car over Easter weekend
City and private sector leaders broke ground on a new affordable housing project in Sioux Falls...
Much-needed affordable housing coming to Sioux Falls