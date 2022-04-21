Downtown Sioux Falls Lions Club sets sights on more volunteers after successful “Pancake Days” event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Roughly 5,000 to 6,000 people were expected to have dined on flapjacks and breakfast sausages over the two-day “Panckae Days” event hosted by the Downtown Sioux Falls Lions Club at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

Pancake Days has become a staple of Sioux Falls in the spring over the last 65 years.

The group hoped to serve up 50,000 pancakes during this year’s event.

The event not only helps people fill their stomachs but all proceeds will go to support local charities in the community.

Along with a good turnout, the Lions Club is also in need of members and volunteers for future events.

