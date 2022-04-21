Finding a new QB will be key for Augustana Football this fall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Every team has question marks and uses spring football to answer them. And for Coach O at Augustana, it’s who will his next great signal caller be? A question he’s only had to worry about twice in the last 8 years. He never had to worry about a thing with Kyle Sadler.

”Well that’s one of the positions that needs to be developed and probably the biggest question mark about our entire spring and will be going into the fall. We’ve been blessed over a long time to have 2 quarterbacks over the last 8 years. So when you go back to the drawing board and you look at it I like the way our young men are competing. We have to surround them with great talent and I think we have,” says Head Coach Jerry Olszewski.

The Vikings are coming of a terrific season where they won the NSIC crown in the Southern Division and advanced to the Division II Playoffs where they lost 28-24 to Bemidji State. So answering that QB question will be a big key to their success this fall.

