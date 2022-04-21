Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Finding a new QB will be key for Augustana Football this fall

Coach O. has had back to back 4-year starters at quarterback
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Every team has question marks and uses spring football to answer them. And for Coach O at Augustana, it’s who will his next great signal caller be? A question he’s only had to worry about twice in the last 8 years. He never had to worry about a thing with Kyle Sadler.

”Well that’s one of the positions that needs to be developed and probably the biggest question mark about our entire spring and will be going into the fall. We’ve been blessed over a long time to have 2 quarterbacks over the last 8 years. So when you go back to the drawing board and you look at it I like the way our young men are competing. We have to surround them with great talent and I think we have,” says Head Coach Jerry Olszewski.

The Vikings are coming of a terrific season where they won the NSIC crown in the Southern Division and advanced to the Division II Playoffs where they lost 28-24 to Bemidji State. So answering that QB question will be a big key to their success this fall.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
School identifies boy killed in UTV accident, informs parents of funeral planned
I-Team Report: Sioux Falls VA Hospital Director Lisa Simoneau no longer with the health care facility
Jacob Charles Siers Mug Shot
Police: 18-year-old man faces 4th degree rape charges
Rylee Chavez, young guitarist from Arlington, South Dakota, is getting a chance to showcase his...
Young South Dakota guitarist looking to make it big
School lockdown generic photo.
Dell Rapids superintendent voices concern over law enforcement communication after ‘suspicious’ person alert

Latest News

Augie's new hockey coach is glad to have Bob Motzko as his mentor
Raboin will be leaning on legendary Bob Motzko as he builds Augie hockey program
Completing the mission is the goal for the SDSU football team starting in the spring
SDSU Football Coach John Stiegelmeier knows Jacks must complete the mission this fall
Team photo day for Hannah Sjerven of Minnesota Lynx
Photo Day for Hannah Sjerven with Minnesota Lynx
Kyah Watson follows her coach to West Virginia
Coyotes lose another key component to West Virginia women’s basketball