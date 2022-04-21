Skateboarding, discussions, and music at festival coming to Sioux Falls and Pine Ridge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Innoskate festival brings skateboarding and local communities together in a dynamic exploration of invention, creativity, fun, and freedom of expression.

According to a press release, Levitt at the Falls, The Smithsonian’s Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation, and USA Skateboarding will collaborate to create a one-of-a-kind “Innoskate” festival for the Oglala Lakota Nation in Pine Ridge, South Dakota, July 5, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, July 7–9.

“The Innoskate team is excited to inspire young audiences, with a particular emphasis on engaging the youth of Sioux Falls and surrounding communities,” said Jeffrey Brodie, deputy director of the Lemelson Center. “Innoskate motivates young people to be active contributors to their society driven by technological change and to appreciate that invention and innovation happen every day, often in unexpected places.”

Officials say discussions and live concerts featuring the Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra ensemble and other national and local artists will examine the deep connections between music, skateboarding, creativity, and innovation. In addition, professional and Olympic skateboarders, inventors, scientists, artists, and local community leaders will engage audiences through a variety of demonstrations, conversations, and hands-on activities that explore the impact of skateboarding innovations in American culture.

Leading figures will discuss skateboarding technology, skateboarding in the Native American community at Pine Ridge, issues of diversity and inclusion, skateboarding’s role in promoting physical and mental health, and nurturing the growth of the skate community in Sioux Falls. The Levitt Shell, centrally located in downtown Sioux Falls in Falls Park, and the Wounded Knee Four Directions Toby Eagle Bull Memorial Skatepark in Pine Ridge, will provide dynamic backdrops for the 2022 Innoskate festival.

“Levitt at the Falls is thrilled to be working with the Smithsonian’s Lemelson Center and USA Skateboarding to bring Innoskate to our community and to our friends in Pine Ridge,” said Nancy Halverson, executive director of Levitt at the Falls. “Music is an integral part of the skateboarding culture, and we look forward to exploring the rich intersection of music and sport.”

According to the release, skateboarding demonstrations, public skating, and learn-to-skate clinics will take place throughout the festival. Young people will unleash their creativity through hands-on invention activities, art education programs, music demonstrations, and health and fitness activities while learning how to build skate obstacles and skateable art. As always, Innoskate will conclude with a “Best Trick” contest.

“Since our first site visit to Sioux Falls we knew there was an opportunity to do something really special with Levitt at the Falls and the skate community in South Dakota,” said Josh Friedberg, CEO of USA Skateboarding. “Our ongoing collaboration with the Smithsonian’s Lemelson Center is a cornerstone of our Skateboarding for All program and this summer’s Innoskate event is going to be incredible.”

The participating institutions and artists will host a series of live programs and demonstrations sharing different perspectives on skateboarding throughout each day. Innoskate Sioux Falls will feature free concerts on the Levitt stage, including performances by the Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra, Dessa, and Meet Me @ The Altar, as well as a special “A Visual Sound” skate film in a concert presentation. Details on the events and schedule updates will be available on the Levitt at the Falls website.

Sponsors and contributors

Innoskate Sioux Falls is being sponsored by the Wokini Initiative of South Dakota State University, with additional support provided by the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation, a grant from the South Dakota Humanities Council (an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities), Tess Kirby, Avera Health, First PREMIER Bank | PREMIER Bankcard, the Jones Building, Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Society, Sisson Printing and the South Dakota Arts Council.

Additional local planning support is being provided by the Sioux Falls Skatepark Association, Downtown Sioux Falls, Rehfeld’s Art & Framing, Ground Control, Rock the Rez, and the Sioux Falls Arts Council

