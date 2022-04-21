A miracle for a dog hit by a car over Easter weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fiona could be called a miracle for surviving what she has. After being struck on the interstate, Fiona is getting better every day, and she has a second chance at life.

Fiona went missing from her temporary foster home on Saturday, leading to a search from the B-Squad Dog Rescue.

“As sometimes when we get timid dogs or skittish dogs into rescue, it happens where they get away from their fosters. And she got away from her temporary foster in Tea, and went on a little adventure.” said B-Squad Dog Rescue Director Mandi Haase.

Haase spotted Fiona on Interstate 29 just south of Sioux Falls, right as she was clipped by a car. Haase was able to get over to her, and take her in for emergency care.

“And quite honestly, I thought she was in the process of dying. I didn’t know how a dog could go through that and live.” said Haase.

But veterinarians were able to save Fiona’s life. Her regular foster owner Shanna Howe wasn’t in town; she was out east competing in the Boston Marathon a couple of days later. When she heard that Fiona had been hit by a car, but was expected to live, she couldn’t believe it.

“I was just flabbergasted. I was completely floored. I couldn’t believe it. I’m like, ‘It hit her, but she’s going to be okay?’ It’s just like she has an injury to her face? I was shocked.” said Howe.

Fiona ended up with a fractured jaw and broken teeth, a fractured nasal cavity, and a fractured heart palate. But barring any other injuries found, Fiona will be able to have a healthy life.

“It could’ve been much worse. And I would say a majority of the time, dogs getting hit going that fast would not turn out like Fiona. It would end in a tragedy.” said Best Care Pet Hospital veterinarian Dr. Ben Lamp.

It didn’t take Fiona long to get back on her feet, and back to feeling like herself after her and Howe reunited.

“After just a day back, she’s already acting pretty much completely like herself again.” said Howe.

Haase said that while Fiona will be alright, and they’re happy of all of the support they’ve already received for her, they have many other dogs that need medical help. That all comes at a cost, so they’re thankful for every penny they receive.

“They’re the easy ones. They’re the ones that are, ‘Hey, this can be done. They’re going to live a completely normal life after this. It just costs this dollar amount.’ And we have several of those dogs at B-Squad right now.” said Haase.

Haase also said that they want to make sure the driver who hit Fiona knows it’s not their fault, and hope they feel relief knowing that she’ll make a full recovery.

More information on how to donate to Fiona’s medical costs, and how to donate to B-Squad Dog Rescue in general can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.