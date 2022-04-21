Avera Medical Minute
Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce launches program to help support and start businesses

Accelerate Mitchell SD
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce has launched Accelerate Mitchell to support local entrepreneurs, small businesses, and startups.

The no-cost, ten-session, cohort-based program called Co.Starters will begin in May and continue through July.

“I wish this training had been available years ago! The tools and network participants will gain work great for a start-up or even an existing business wishing to grow stronger or introduce new products,” shared Laura Klock, co-owner of Farm Life Creamery near Ethan, South Dakota, and President and Founder of an area non-profit, Helping with Horsepower.

Klock will be one of the facilitators for the training along with Dr. Ryan Van Zee, a Business Professor at Mitchell Technical College.

Van Zee said, “If you have an idea for a business that’s “ready to launch” sign-up for this training. It will be an intense 10-weeks of learning, taking action, and discovery.”

The release states Co.Starters helps turn ideas into action and action into a sustainable business. It is an effective and proven program designed to provide support, structure, and resources to entrepreneurs. The only requirement is that a participant must have a concept ‘ready to test’ and be willing to study, shape, and fine-tune that concept in a collaborative, welcoming, and supportive environment.

The Small Business Administration has provided the funding for this free training. Participants will hear from guest speakers including specialists and professionals from the Mitchell area. You will have access to branding, legal and finance agencies, as well as other entrepreneurs. Enrollment is open now and available at MitchellChamber.Com/Accelerate-Mitchell.

The first cohort meeting will begin on May 17 from 4-7 p.m. at MTC. The deadline for enrollment is May 10, 2022. The sessions will feature coursework and guest speakers, and a light meal will be provided.

If you are part of the business or educational community and would be interested in getting involved as a mentor, guest speaker, facilitator, or volunteer, please reach out to the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce at 605-996-5567.

Accelerate Mitchell is working with Startup Sioux Falls which empowers founders by offering resources to network, launch and grow their ventures, and Dakota Resources whose mission is to enhance the economic vitality of rural South Dakota Communities. More information can be found at StartupSiouxFalls.Com and DakotaResources.Org. The event is also in partnership with Mitchell Technical College, Dakota Wesleyan University, and Mitchell Main Street and Beyond.

