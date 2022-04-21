Avera Medical Minute
A new family-owned Brazilian restaurant is opening soon in Sioux Falls

Owners of Roots of Brasil
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The restaurant is beautifully designed and the menu features a variety of authentic Brazilian food.

“We’re just trying to bring a little more color to Sioux Falls,” said Mark Gillespie, who is opening Roots of Brasil on April 30 in part of the historic Stockman’s Exchange Bank building at Eighth Street and Weber Avenue with wife Kaila, parents-in-law Kelly and Taina Grogan and brother-in-law Jamie Grogan.

For more information, visit SiouxFalls.Business.

