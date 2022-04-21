Photo Day for Hannah Sjerven with Minnesota Lynx

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) -We’ve been showing you practice video and hearing from Hannah Sjerven all week. But today how about something different... It was the Minnesota Lynx photo shoot for the team and although it probably is a bit uncomfortable for most athletes, it’s still exciting for a rookie like Hannah who is trying to make her hometown team after being picked 28th in the WNBA Draft.

She has that intense look down for sure. But her smile also lights up the room too. That’s 4 days of practice in the books with a brand new experience that will add to her story some day.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.