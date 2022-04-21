Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Police: 2 charged with kidnapping after 17-year-old goes missing after work

Police say 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. and Dayla Diane Ferrer have been arrested and...
Police say 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. and Dayla Diane Ferrer have been arrested and charged with kidnapping in Arkansas.(KAIT)
By KAIT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Police in Arkansas have arrested two people in a kidnapping case involving a 17-year-old girl.

KAIT reports officers with the Hot Springs Police Department arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling Jr. and 19-year-old Dayla Diane Ferrer earlier this week.

The two are facing charges that include kidnapping, aggravated robbery and first-degree battery after an Amber Alert was issued for 17-year-old Trynytee Case, who went missing after work on Monday.

Officers said Case was found Tuesday in a local neighborhood and taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Bolling and Ferrer were located nearby and taken into custody.

Originally, police said the 17-year-old was approached by an unknown woman who said she had lost her parents and asked Case for help while she was walking to her car with another co-worker.

Case’s co-worker went to get her car nearby, and by the time she returned, police said Case was gone.

Additionally, Arkansas police said a man later got on the phone and demanded $10,000 from Case’s mother for her return or else they were going to kill her.

On Wednesday, authorities said the two suspects were being held without bond at the Garland County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
School identifies boy killed in UTV accident, informs parents of funeral planned
Image shows an ambulance.
UPDATE: Girl shot in western Minnesota dies from injuries, authorities say
School lockdown generic photo.
Dell Rapids superintendent voices concern over law enforcement communication after ‘suspicious’ person alert
Generic car crash
Authorities identify victim killed in crash near Lennox
The rankings, released in 2021, are based on the highest average mid-career salary.
College majors that earn the most money

Latest News

Actor Johnny Depp takes the stand during a hearing in the courtroom at the Fairfax County...
Amber Heard’s lawyer focuses on Johnny Depp’s texts: ‘Let’s burn Amber’
Severe Storms Possible for Friday
Tyler Roney and Austin Haskins' Thursday Team Weather
Test Clip
Test Clip
Owners of Roots of Brasil
A new family-owned Brazilian restaurant is opening soon in Sioux Falls
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Royal Castle, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in...
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on infrastructure law investments