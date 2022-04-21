Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Police: Sioux Falls teen faces charges after taking bike and backpack from juvenile

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls police reported a 19-year-old girl faces charges after she took a bike and backpack from a ten-year-old boy.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says around 8:15 p.m. in northwest Sioux Falls the suspect approached the boy and took his bike and backpack. The boy went to tell his mom, who then confronted the suspect The suspect gave the bike back to the mother without incident but said she needed to keep the backpack. When the mother of the boy tried to get the backpack back, the suspect and the mother started to fight. The mom punched her and was able to hold her down. That’s when the boy called the police.

Police say the suspect 19-year-old Estella Martinez-Perez from Sioux Falls has been charged with robbery and simple assault.

No one sustained any serious injuries and the backpack was also recovered.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
School identifies boy killed in UTV accident, informs parents of funeral planned
School lockdown generic photo.
Dell Rapids superintendent voices concern over law enforcement communication after ‘suspicious’ person alert
Generic car crash
Authorities identify victim killed in crash near Lennox
The rankings, released in 2021, are based on the highest average mid-career salary.
College majors that earn the most money
The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to...
Department of Education announces more student loan changes

Latest News

Garage Sale
Rummage sale season begins with first neighborhood garage sale in Sioux Falls
Volunteers pick up garbage in previous Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup (file)
Volunteers needed for Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup this weekend
Police: 5 dead in Duluth home after report of mental crisis
Gourmet Guys returns this Sunday