Police: Sioux Falls teen faces charges after taking bike and backpack from juvenile

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls police reported a 19-year-old girl faces charges after she took a bike and backpack from a ten-year-old boy.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says around 8:15 p.m. in northwest Sioux Falls the suspect approached the boy and took his bike and backpack. The boy went to tell his mom, who then confronted the suspect The suspect gave the bike back to the mother without incident but said she needed to keep the backpack. When the mother of the boy tried to get the backpack back, the suspect and the mother started to fight. The mom punched her and was able to hold her down. That’s when the boy called the police.

Police say the suspect 19-year-old Estella Martinez-Perez from Sioux Falls has been charged with robbery and simple assault.

No one sustained any serious injuries and the backpack was also recovered.

