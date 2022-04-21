Police: Three young Brookings men face multiple charges for shooting Orbeez

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings Police Department received a report of a male being struck by several unidentified projectiles in a parking lot on

Brookings police arrested three young men for apparently engaging in the so-called “Orbeez challenge.’ It involves shooting the small gel pellets at people using a gel gun or airsoft gun, apparently in an attempt to simulate a drive-by shooting. Videos are then often posted on TikTok.

Police Sergeant Joel Perry says a man was hit by several unidentified projectiles while in the Hy-Vee parking lot at about 9 p.m. Wednesday. The man was not injured.

Police got a description and video of the car and it was located Thursday morning. The three men were arrested and each faces three charges of aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, and disorderly conduct. There are three counts on each charge because other victims have come forward and said the men also fired the pellets at them.

Perry says anyone caught engaging in this behavior in Brookings will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law by police and the Brookings County States Attorney.

