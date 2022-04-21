Prayer vigil held to keep Sisseton warming house open

SISSETON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Members of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate tribe gathered Wednesday to hold a prayer vigil in an effort to keep a warming house for the homeless open during the summer.

The warming house has always closed during the warmer months, but community members believe that should change.

”It’s important for us to have this all year round because we don’t have relatives that just suffer seasonally,” said Brenda Jackson, a member of a local watchdog group.

When the issue was brought to the tribal government, the advocates don’t feel like their voices are being heard.

”A lot of the time we don’t get any response. If we do get a response, it’s a lot of immature eye-rolling,” said Jackson.

Russell Smith was a key member in the creation of the warming house, and says it was intended to welcome all who need it at any time.

“That was the reason, just to keep them alive and show sympathy,” said Smith.

Staff at the warming house said they would like to stay open year-round if they had the resources to do so. The safety risks of working at the warming house make it hard to keep staff all year.

A major grievance of the advocates for keeping the house open was that some people were being turned away, even in the cold months. Residents of the warming house say those who were turned away were dangerous due to drug and alcohol use.

”Who really wants to go to a place that they think is safe, but cannot be safe because there’s people that get let in that are very dangerous?” said Madrid Roberts, a resident of the warming house.

The warming house is scheduled to close at the end of April, and residents will have to find new accommodations May 1st.

”Most of these guys won’t have places to go. It’s going to be a challenge for a lot of us because we don’t got tents,” said warming house resident Leonard Dumarce.

