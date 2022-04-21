Raboin will be leaning on legendary Bob Motzko as he builds Augie hockey program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -As we told you yesterday, The Augie folks are really excited about their first-ever hockey coach Garrett Raboin who we met yesterday. And he’s pumped to start the program from scratch.

But I’m also excited because he played for Bob Motzko at St. Cloud State and coach under him with the Huskies and Minnesota Gophers before making this move. And who better to learn from, especially because Motzko was hired a year before the Stampede played their first game to build the program. And that’s exactly what Garrett has been asked to do.

New Augie Hockey Coach Garrett Raboin says, ”Bob is like family to me and I’m going to lean on him a whole lot. Reflecting back on the year off he had to recruit and build a team and a culture, he said that was the best year of his life. He loved the challenge and it was so rewarding in the end.”

Augustana Athletic Director Josh Morton says, ”In my conversation with Bob early on was so positive and very specific things when he talked about Garrett and what he thought he would bring to Augustana so. Obviously a well-respected coach who not only did Garrett play for him but has coached with him in two different places. I think having that breadth of experience is huge for us.”

Garrett has about 16 months or so to get ready as the Vikings will take the ice in their brand new rink on campus for the 2023-24 season.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.