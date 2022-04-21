Avera Medical Minute
Rise to the top of the Set the Pace Challenge leaderboard

Communities can still win $10,000 for a community health improvement project
Runner
Runner(Malik Skydsgaard)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wellmark® Blue Cross® and Blue Shield® announce the return of the Set the Pace Challenge to South Dakota communities by virtual participation in the Grand Blue Mile on April 26.

As part of the challenge, the community with the highest percentage of residents participating in Grand Blue Mile will win $10,000 to use on a project that promotes safe, inclusive, and accessible places in which to be active, such as a park, playground or trail. Participation will be tracked via the ZIP Code of each registrant and weighed against their community’s total population, officials say.

“We’re inviting South Dakotans to take advantage of this special opportunity to get active with their family, friends, neighbors or co-workers,” said Chris Verlengia, Wellmark’s marketing activation, and alliance manager and Grand Blue Mile co-race director. “With registration open through April 26, there’s still plenty of time to get your community in the running for this impactful award.”

There are less than two weeks until the event, register now to get your community in the race. Registration is $20 for youth and $25 for adults, participants receive a Grand Blue Mile event shirt and race bib.

For more information and to register, visit GrandBlueMile.com.

