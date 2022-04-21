Rummage sale season begins with first neighborhood garage sale in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It is officially spring, which means many are spring cleaning. Often, we accumulate too much, and a garage sale is perfect to get rid of the old.

The Neighborhood Garage Sale covers Heather Ridge, Cinnamon Ridge & Twin Eagle areas. We spoke with the two main organizers of the event, Emily Fink and Jody Nour, about what to expect this year.

Garage sale participant Brenna Furry shared why it means so much to her to host these sales out of her garage. She said seeing the children’s faces light up when they see toys makes her happy.

The sale is running today from 8 am until Saturday at 8 pm. No registration is required, a list of 50 plus garages are listed on their Facebook website. https://www.facebook.com/events/231606302509851/

