SDSU Football Coach John Stiegelmeier knows Jacks must complete the mission this fall

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State is wrapping up spring football this week in Brookings as the Jacks have their spring game on Saturday.

And for John Stiegelmeier it’s a chance to evaluate some of his young players who will need to step up this fall to help fill openings from graduation. And hoping this fall to complete the mission.

”You have to have a dream, you have to have a vision. And we’ve been really close like you said so the key is to play a better half at Montana State. Because we had beaten NDSU who won the national championship and we didn’t complete the mission,” says Head Football Coach John Stiegelmeier.

The Jacks do have some big shoes to fill and spring is a key time to evaluate that talent without the pressure of having games... Unlike last spring when they were competing for a national title in Frisco...

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.