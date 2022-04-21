Sunny and warmer

Avera Medical Minute
Thursday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have an absolutely gorgeous day on tap across the region! There will be plenty of sunshine and highs will range from the upper 50s in the north to the low 70s in the south. The wind will be fairly light, but we’ll start to see it pick up again out west later on this afternoon. Tonight, we’ll start to see a few showers develop. Lows will drop into the 40s and 50s.

After a few morning showers Friday, we’ll see clouds break a bit. That will give us some energy to fire up some thunderstorms Friday evening. Some of those storms could be severe with the main threats being large hail and strong wind gusts. Those storms will continue Friday night. Make sure you stick with your First Alert Weather Team as we track this system! Highs Friday will be in the 70s.

Another round of showers and storms will be possible Saturday into early Sunday. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s again Saturday before a cold front knocks us down in to the 40s and 50s for highs early next week.

