Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

UPDATE: Girl shot in western Minnesota dies from injuries, authorities say

Image shows an ambulance.
Image shows an ambulance.(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYND, Minn. (Dakota News Now) - Minnesota authorities say a girl who was hospitalized after she was shot in the head has died from her injuries.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says a 9-year-old girl was shot in the head at a rural home near Lynd, Minn. on Monday. She succumbed to her injuries late Tuesday.

A press release signed by Chief Deputy Todd Roelfsema says while the investigation is ongoing, the matter has been classified as “accidental in nature.”

“Out of respect and privacy for the victim and her family, there will be no further updates regarding this incident,” Roelfsema said.

Lynd is a community of about 450 people a few miles southwest of Marshall, Minn.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
School identifies boy killed in UTV accident, informs parents of funeral planned
School lockdown generic photo.
Dell Rapids superintendent voices concern over law enforcement communication after ‘suspicious’ person alert
Generic car crash
Authorities identify victim killed in crash near Lennox
The rankings, released in 2021, are based on the highest average mid-career salary.
College majors that earn the most money
The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to...
Department of Education announces more student loan changes

Latest News

Orbeez Guns
Police: Three young Brookings men face multiple charges for shooting Orbeez
Terrance Russell mug shot
Police: Man arrested after driving a car full of drugs to pick up an impounded car
Runner
Rise to the top of the Set the Pace Challenge leaderboard
Someone You Should Know: Winston the therapy dog
Someone you Should Know: Winston and Ashlee Simonson