UPDATE: Group will collect petitions to halt pork processing plant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Smart Growth Sioux Falls plans to circulate petitions to change the city’s zoning regulations.

The ordinance would make it so that no new slaughterhouse could build or operate within the Sioux Falls city limits. It would not apply to an existing slaughterhouse, so Smithfield Foods could continue to operate or expand at its downtown location.

