Volunteers needed for Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you’re looking for a way to help clean Sioux Falls green, there’s a big chance this weekend.

The City of Sioux Falls will host the 7th annual community‑wide Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Each year, volunteers gather at one of a handful of areas along the river to pick up garbage and debris. This has led to thousands of pounds of garbage and recyclables being removed from the banks of the Big Sioux River and along the recreation trail.

City officials say pre-event registration is not required but appreciated. Register for the event at siouxfalls.org/green.

Volunteers can choose the areas of the Big Sioux River Greenway they would like to help clean up and arrive any time between 10 a.m. and noon to donate as much time as they would like. Coordinators will be stationed at all eight locations. Gloves, trash bags, and maps will be provided.

The following locations have been selected as meeting areas:

· Dunham Park Tent Station—1301 South Marion Road

· Elmen Park Trailhead Shelter—3200 West 12th Street

· Falls Park West Shelter—131 East Falls Park Drive

· Cherry Rock Park Shelter—1800 East 18th Street

· Legacy Park Tent Station—7001 West 12th Street

· Pasley Park Shelter—2521 South Southeastern Avenue

· Sertoma Park Shelter—4300 South Oxbow Avenue

· Spencer Park Shelter—3501 South Cliff Avenue

