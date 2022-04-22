2022 Mayor’s Fitness Challenge begins Friday, April 22

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The third annual Mayor’s Fitness Challenge started Friday, April 22, with a one-mile community run/walk around Falls Park.

The challenge calls on community members to log 100 miles of activity in 100 days and share updates on social media with the hashtag “100miles100daysSF.”

A press Mayor Paul TenHaken started the fitness challenge in 2020 to encourage Sioux Falls residents to stay motivated and active while enjoying the community’s great outdoor spaces. Since then, thousands of residents have participated in the past two challenges.

“It’s been exciting to see the entire Sioux Falls community of all ages—from kids to grandparents—embrace this challenge and prioritize their health and wellness,” said Mayor TenHaken. “From bike riding to walking to simply mowing the lawn, residents are making time to get outside and stay active. I look forward to another great challenge this year.”

The minimum number of miles to complete the challenge is 100, and the challenge ends on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Find participation details and download a free printable mileage tracker at //SiouxFalls.Org/100 miles.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.