Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Aberdeen Fire Rescue responds to mobile home fire

fire
fire(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aberdeen Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire involving a mobile home at Lakeside Estates Manufactured Home Community.

Upon arrival, reports indicate crews found a single wide mobile home fully engulfed in fire, with (2) additional mobile homes on either side that were receiving damage from radiant heat. Fire crews were informed by Aberdeen Police Department Officers and bystanders that the mobile home was vacant and no one had lived there for some time.

Authorities say the fire was quickly contained to the building of origin, but there was some heat damage done to one of the adjacent mobile homes. There were no injuries to firefighting crews or civilians. Fire crews remained on the scene for about seven hours.

Reports indicate Aberdeen Rural Fire Department was requested to respond for water shuttle assistance. The fire is currently under investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

The Aberdeen Fire Rescue Fire & Life Safety Division and Fire Chief were assisted by Aberdeen Rural Fire Department, Aberdeen Police Department, BC 911, Northwestern Energy, and the South Dakota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image shows an ambulance.
UPDATE: Girl shot in western Minnesota dies from injuries, authorities say
One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung
Terrance Russell mug shot
Police: Man arrested after driving a car full of drugs to pick up an impounded car
Owners of Roots of Brasil
A new family-owned Brazilian restaurant is opening soon in Sioux Falls
City and private sector leaders broke ground on a new affordable housing project in Sioux Falls...
Much-needed affordable housing coming to Sioux Falls

Latest News

“Sioux Falls was ranked one of the cleanest cities in America in terms of low annual particle...
Sioux Falls ranks in top ten nationwide for air quality
The Arc of Dreams in downtown Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls lands in top ten nationwide for air quality
Police lights.
Police: High-speed car chase leads to accident involving patrol car
El Riad Shrine Circus holding shows all weekend at the Sioux Falls Arena.
El Riad Shrine Circus returns after 2 years ready to spread joy again