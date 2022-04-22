Aberdeen Fire Rescue responds to mobile home fire

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aberdeen Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire involving a mobile home at Lakeside Estates Manufactured Home Community.

Upon arrival, reports indicate crews found a single wide mobile home fully engulfed in fire, with (2) additional mobile homes on either side that were receiving damage from radiant heat. Fire crews were informed by Aberdeen Police Department Officers and bystanders that the mobile home was vacant and no one had lived there for some time.

Authorities say the fire was quickly contained to the building of origin, but there was some heat damage done to one of the adjacent mobile homes. There were no injuries to firefighting crews or civilians. Fire crews remained on the scene for about seven hours.

Reports indicate Aberdeen Rural Fire Department was requested to respond for water shuttle assistance. The fire is currently under investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

The Aberdeen Fire Rescue Fire & Life Safety Division and Fire Chief were assisted by Aberdeen Rural Fire Department, Aberdeen Police Department, BC 911, Northwestern Energy, and the South Dakota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

