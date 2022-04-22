Agricultural co-ops at risk for ransomware attacks during critical seasons

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a recent report from the FBI, agricultural cooperatives are more likely to face ransomware attacks during critical points of the year, such as harvesting and planting seasons.

The most common reason for these attacks? The amount of money in South Dakota’s #1 industry.

”They might want a monetary outcome, and so they’re targeting a cooperative or an entity because they know that there’s financial resources there that they likely can obtain,” said Karla Trautman, the SDSU Extension Director.

According to the FBI’s report, the time sensitivity of harvesting and planting seasons may make agriculture co-ops more willing to pay the ransom fee in order to continue operations quickly.

”The riskiness with planting and harvesting is that they tend to be relatively narrow time windows,” said Dr. Bill Gibbons, the Director of the SD Agriculture Experiment Station at SDSU.

By targeting cooperatives, attackers can affect thousands of individual farmers.

“The Ag cooperatives would be a more likely target for something like this, because now, they’re dealing with hundred or thousands of farmers, right? And they could really impact a lot of acres by targeting one group,” said Gibbons.

Dan Rosenbaum, the Chief Information Officer at Agtegra, says that they implement a multitude of precautions to prevent attacks, such as multi-factor authentication, system back-ups every hour, and a paper alternative plan.

South Dakota is working to be one step ahead of ransomware attackers. After Governor Noem signed House Bill 1092 in March, SDSU and DSU were granted $1.25 million to create a CyberAg partnership to develop research and outreach programming to address agriculture security threats.

“We don’t necessarily, on the Ag side, understand how sneaky and tricky these people are that are making the attacks. That’s where it’s going to be really valuable for us to be able to work with the researchers down at Dakota State,” said Gibbons.

Keeping up with technological developments, however, can be tricky.

“Before we find ourselves on the defensive end, we’re trying to be on the front end of being proactive. We’re probably already somewhat a bit behind with that, but now is the time then to start trying to address that,” said Trautman.

In order to prevent these attacks, the FBI recommends that agricultural cooperatives regularly back-up data, install anti-virus software, and implement cyber security training.

