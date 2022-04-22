Augustana tennis team just keeps winning in the NSIC

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The NSIC Tennis Tournament starts tomorrow at Match Pointe in Sioux Falls and the Augustana Vikings are the obvious favorite going in.

They had a final tune-up today to get ready for post season play. And as we’ve told you in the past, this squad never seems to lose when it comes to conference play. They go after their 11th straight NSIC crown and they have won 140 straight dual matches in league play, which is hard to wrap your brain around...

How does Marc Kurtz and his team keep up this kind of dominance? ”Well over the years I’ve been fortunate to recruit some really strong players and they’ve performed and we’ve done well and kind of kept it going and I think it kind of carries over from year to year and the next year the team wants to be successful again and so we’ve had a good run at it,” says Kurtz.

The Vikings will take on St. Cloud at 2:00 Friday afternoon at Match Pointe. The 22nd-ranked Vikings have already won 12 straight regular season championships. And they’ve won 28 straight NSIC Tournament matches when they take the court against the Huskies tomorrow.

