Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Augustana tennis team just keeps winning in the NSIC

Vikings go for 11th straight conference post season title
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The NSIC Tennis Tournament starts tomorrow at Match Pointe in Sioux Falls and the Augustana Vikings are the obvious favorite going in.

They had a final tune-up today to get ready for post season play. And as we’ve told you in the past, this squad never seems to lose when it comes to conference play. They go after their 11th straight NSIC crown and they have won 140 straight dual matches in league play, which is hard to wrap your brain around...

How does Marc Kurtz and his team keep up this kind of dominance? ”Well over the years I’ve been fortunate to recruit some really strong players and they’ve performed and we’ve done well and kind of kept it going and I think it kind of carries over from year to year and the next year the team wants to be successful again and so we’ve had a good run at it,” says Kurtz.

The Vikings will take on St. Cloud at 2:00 Friday afternoon at Match Pointe. The 22nd-ranked Vikings have already won 12 straight regular season championships. And they’ve won 28 straight NSIC Tournament matches when they take the court against the Huskies tomorrow.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
School identifies boy killed in UTV accident, informs parents of funeral planned
Image shows an ambulance.
UPDATE: Girl shot in western Minnesota dies from injuries, authorities say
Terrance Russell mug shot
Police: Man arrested after driving a car full of drugs to pick up an impounded car
School lockdown generic photo.
Dell Rapids superintendent voices concern over law enforcement communication after ‘suspicious’ person alert
Generic car crash
Authorities identify victim killed in crash near Lennox

Latest News

Lincoln and Roosevelt win in HS Baseball at Ronken Field as Riders remain unbeaten
Lincoln and Roosevelt gets win at Ronken Field in HS Baseball
Wild win for Dakota State and tough loss for Dordt's Kim in College Baseball
Wild finish for Dakota State, tough loss for Dordt’s Kim in college baseball
USD's Bob Nielson is happy to have spring football back after a challenging 2021
Bob Nielson glad to have spring football back at USD
#12 Augustana wins 15th straight and extends home win streak to 39 with sweep of Upper Iowa
Augie softball team wins 15th straight and makes it 39 straight at home with sweep of Upper Iowa