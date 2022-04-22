Bien Ranch receives South Dakota Leopold Conservation Award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Bien Ranch of Veblen has been selected as the recipient of the 2022 South Dakota Leopold Conservation Award®.

Given in honor of renowned conservationist, Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes farmers, ranchers, and forestland owners who inspire others with their dedication to the land, water, and wildlife habitat management on private, working the land.

In South Dakota, the award is presented annually by Sand County Foundation, American Farmland Trust, South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association, and the South Dakota Grassland Coalition.

Bien Ranch is operated by Neil and Muriel Bien, along with Neil’s brothers Boyd and Lyle and their families. The ranch was homesteaded in 1888 by Ole Bien.

Governor Kristi Noem announced Bien Ranch as the South Dakota Leopold Conservation Award recipient in conjunction with Earth Day. The Biens will be formally presented with the $10,000 award at the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association’s Annual Convention in December.

Last year, South Dakota landowners were encouraged to apply (or be nominated) for the award. Applications were reviewed by an independent panel of agricultural and conservation leaders.

The first South Dakota Leopold Conservation Award was presented to Doud Ranch of Midland in 2010. The 2021 recipient was Prairie Paradise Farms of Fort Pierre.

Comments for the Bein family

“Looking at the Bien family’s operation, it’s clear they see the ecological big picture and understand that if we identify and feed the needs of the environment, the environment will then help us feed the needs of our operations,” said South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association President, Eric Jennings. “Many of us have thought that in the back of our mind, but few of us take the steps to implement conservation practices to the extent the Biens have.”

“The Biens are a great example of what long-term ecological goals and objectives can accomplish. SDCA applauds their accomplishments and congratulates them on being awarded the 2022 Leopold Conservation Award,” said Jennings.

“The Bien’s focus on conservation, while conserving the grasslands and wetlands on their family ranch, is commendable and we congratulate them on receiving the 2022 South Dakota Conservation Award,” said South Dakota Grassland Coalition Chairman, Brett Nix. “We look forward to continuing to highlight their conservation story throughout the year.”

“The recipients of this award are examples of how Aldo Leopold’s land ethic is alive and well today. Their dedication to conservation shows how individuals can improve the health of the land while producing food and fiber,” said Sand County Foundation President and CEO, Kevin McAleese.

“As the national sponsor for Sand County Foundation’s Leopold Conservation Award, American Farmland Trust celebrates the hard work and dedication of the South Dakota recipient,” said AFT President and CEO, John Piotti. “At AFT we believe that conservation in agriculture requires a focus on the land, the practices and the people and this award recognizes the integral role of all three.”

Leopold Conservation Award Program in South Dakota supporters

The Leopold Conservation Award Program in South Dakota made possible thanks to the generous support of American Farmland Trust, South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association, South Dakota Grassland Coalition, Sand County Foundation, First Dakota National Bank, South Dakota Department of Agriculture, South Dakota Farm Bureau Federation, South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks, South Dakota State University College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences, SD DENR Discovery Center, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, Audubon Dakota, Bad River Ranches, Belle Fourche River Watershed Partnership, Blair Brothers Angus Ranch, Cammack Ranch, Daybreak Ranch, Ducks Unlimited, Jim and Karen Kopriva, McDonald’s, Millborn Seeds, North Central SARE-Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education, South Dakota Pheasants Forever, Professional Alliance, South Dakota Association of Conservation Districts, South Dakota Soil Health Coalition, The Nature Conservancy, Todd Mortenson Family, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service-Partners for Fish and Wildlife, and Wagner Land & Livestock.

Sand County Foundation and American Farmland Trust present the Leopold Conservation Award to private landowners in 24 states for extraordinary achievement in voluntary conservation. For more information on the award, visit LeopoldConservationAward.Org

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.