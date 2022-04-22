Blizzard warning for parts of Dakotas, Wyoming, Montana

Avera Medical Minute
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. - Heavy snow and strong gusty winds will whip up blizzard conditions for parts of several states this weekend, including the Dakotas, Wyoming and Montana, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning from overnight Friday through Sunday. Portions of northeastern Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota, including the northern Black Hills, could see up to 18 to 20 inches of snow with wind gusts of 65 mph to 75 mph.

The weather service advised that travel should be restricted to emergencies only.

Across the plains from Rapid City eastward, severe thunderstorms were expected Friday afternoon and evening with large hail, damaging winds and the potential for tornadoes.

