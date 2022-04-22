Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Bob Nielson glad to have spring football back at USD

Coyote head coach knows how tough it was for his players in 2021 with 2 seasons and no spring ball
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Spring football is wrapping up for area schools including the Coyotes of USD.

The Coyotes made the playoffs last year but lost in the first round home game at the Dome. They are hoping to build off of that success as they move ahead this fall under Bob Nielson who’s done a nice job in Vermillion with his Coyotes making the post season twice.

Now they want that to become a regular occurrence just like SDSU and NDSU, but the head coach knows that’s a big challenge in the very competitive Missouri Valley Conference...

As for now, Bob is just happy to have that crazy 2021 with games in the spring and fall in the rear view mirror. ”Getting back to a normal cycle I think is good for football and it’s also really good for our student-athletes. To think about what they went through in the year of ‘21 with a spring season and a short turnaround to summer training and then right into fall camp was a very rigorous schedule for them. I think having this opportunity to really focus on off-season development is going to be a tremendous benefit for a lot of our young men.”

The Coyotes have their spring game Saturday as well. It’s a 1:00 kickoff. The Coyotes have a rugged start to their schedule this fall with games at Kansas State and Montana and then a home game with Cal-Poly before hosting NDSU and then traveling to Brookings to start the conference schedule...

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
School identifies boy killed in UTV accident, informs parents of funeral planned
Image shows an ambulance.
UPDATE: Girl shot in western Minnesota dies from injuries, authorities say
Terrance Russell mug shot
Police: Man arrested after driving a car full of drugs to pick up an impounded car
School lockdown generic photo.
Dell Rapids superintendent voices concern over law enforcement communication after ‘suspicious’ person alert
Generic car crash
Authorities identify victim killed in crash near Lennox

Latest News

Lincoln and Roosevelt win in HS Baseball at Ronken Field as Riders remain unbeaten
Lincoln and Roosevelt gets win at Ronken Field in HS Baseball
Augustana continues to roll in NSIC tennis as they look for 11th straight conference title
Augustana tennis team just keeps winning in the NSIC
Wild win for Dakota State and tough loss for Dordt's Kim in College Baseball
Wild finish for Dakota State, tough loss for Dordt’s Kim in college baseball
#12 Augustana wins 15th straight and extends home win streak to 39 with sweep of Upper Iowa
Augie softball team wins 15th straight and makes it 39 straight at home with sweep of Upper Iowa