Bob Nielson glad to have spring football back at USD

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Spring football is wrapping up for area schools including the Coyotes of USD.

The Coyotes made the playoffs last year but lost in the first round home game at the Dome. They are hoping to build off of that success as they move ahead this fall under Bob Nielson who’s done a nice job in Vermillion with his Coyotes making the post season twice.

Now they want that to become a regular occurrence just like SDSU and NDSU, but the head coach knows that’s a big challenge in the very competitive Missouri Valley Conference...

As for now, Bob is just happy to have that crazy 2021 with games in the spring and fall in the rear view mirror. ”Getting back to a normal cycle I think is good for football and it’s also really good for our student-athletes. To think about what they went through in the year of ‘21 with a spring season and a short turnaround to summer training and then right into fall camp was a very rigorous schedule for them. I think having this opportunity to really focus on off-season development is going to be a tremendous benefit for a lot of our young men.”

The Coyotes have their spring game Saturday as well. It’s a 1:00 kickoff. The Coyotes have a rugged start to their schedule this fall with games at Kansas State and Montana and then a home game with Cal-Poly before hosting NDSU and then traveling to Brookings to start the conference schedule...

