Company developing pork processing plant moving forward amid sustained effort to halt project

Wholestone farms aim to build a $500 million pork processing plant in northeast Sioux Falls, but a local group aims to let voters decide if the plant should be built.

The organization, called Citizens for a Sustainable Sioux Falls, is in the process of collecting the needed 6,000 signatures to get a city ordinance change on the November Ballot. Dakota News Now caught up with leaders on both sides of the issue.

“The reason it’s come together is frankly people don’t want a new mega-slaughterhouse within city limits, without having a say in it,” Robert Peterson said, the executive director of Citizens for a Sustainable Sioux Falls.

“I’m not preparing to walk away from this site, I’m preparing to do our project where we ought to be able to,” said Luke Minion, the chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms.

Peterson has been hitting the pavement collecting the needed signatures.

“When we talk to people they don’t know about the issue. They don’t know a 172-acre, 600-million-dollar slaughterhouse is going to be built in-between Great Bear and the new veterans’ cemetery, and when they find out about it they think exactly what we thought. It’s the wrong location,” Peterson said.

However, Minion says canceling the project would do more harm than good.

“For those that are asked to sign the petition, I just think it’s important for them to know they will directly hurt small local farmers,” Minion said.

Both Peterson and Minion have lived in Sioux Falls for quite some time, and have seen how other slaughterhouses have impacted the community.

“We do kind of operate from past experiences, and we’ve seen the halting of the growth of downtown, we think that the exact same thing is going to happen northeast of the new proposed plant,” Peterson said.

“I think there’s a lot of misconceptions about what our project is because the residents that do have concerns still reference the existing Smithfield facility,” Minion said.

One of the major concerns is the smell, which Minion says they’ve accounted for.

“All of the air that’s emitted will be pushed through a wet scrubber which exceeds the emission standards of permits required by both the state and the EPA. We’re investing $15 million in addition to that in thermal oxidizers, which no pork plant that we’re aware of has done, and we’re extremely confident that our emissions and our odor will not be a problem,” Minion said.

“I find it a little disingenuous when they say that the plant that we’re going to be slaughtering 6 million hogs at every year is not going to smell,” Peterson said.

Wholestone Foods encourages anyone who may have concerns about the project to reach out to their organization directly.

Meanwhile, Peterson believes, that if they collect the needed signatures, it will pass during the November election by a large margin.

