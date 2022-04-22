El Riad Shrine Circus returns after 2 years ready to spread joy again

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After two years, the El Riad Shrine Circus returns to the Sioux Falls Arena this weekend.

El Riad Shrine Potentate Jim Slater shared how thankful he is that the circus can please crowds again. He explained how supply chain issues did not stop them from touring and noted how resilient everyone who is involved in the preparation and creation of the circus is.

El Riad Circus Chairman Larry Johnson said his favorite part of the show is seeing the faces of the kids light up and form memories with their families.

Be sure to arrive early for pony, elephant, and camel rides along with face painting. There will be new acts added to the circus as well.

There are seven shows this weekend and General Admission for adults is $12 and children under 12 are free with a coupon. Reserved seats for adults are $24 and child reserved seats are $12 with a free coupon.

April 21, 12:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

April 22, 12:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

April 23, 10:00 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

April 24, 12:30 p.m.

April 24, 5:00 p.m. (All seats General Admission)

