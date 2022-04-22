Election signs not allowed on state highways’ right of way

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) announced that political campaign and ballot-issue signs cannot be placed on state highway rights of way.

“Election signs are showing up along the state’s roadways,” says Director of Operations, Craig Smith. “Illegal signs create a safety hazard and may distract motorists from seeing important regulatory or directional signing.”

Authorities say the use of the right of way is reserved for official highway signage. All signs in the right of way that are not required for traffic control are prohibited. Officials say the signs will be removed by SDDOT crews as they see them or when reported, as authorized by the law.

State jurisdiction overrides any municipal ordinances regulating the placement and removal of campaign signs within towns and cities in South Dakota. The SDDOT says they will attempt to contact the owner of the signs to pick them up.

Please find additional sign placement guidance on the SDDOT website at DOT.SD.Gov.

