FIRST ALERT: Chance for Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We need to be weather aware across the area from late Friday afternoon through early Saturday evening as a dynamic storm system will move across the area, bringing with it strong winds and a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: A warm front will continue to push north as the low tracks toward South Dakota. Thunderstorms are expected to develop and some of those storms could be strong to severe. There are still several question marks as to how things will play out and it will all depend if the cap can break. If it holds, then storms will likely not form but if it breaks, then storms will develop. The areas to watch will be in southeastern South Dakota and also in western South Dakota later tonight as a line of storms could develop. Should storms get going, they would begin to fire after 5 pm and continue throughout the night. Large hail up to 2″ in diameter and damaging winds up to 70 mph would be the main threats, though an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Be sure to be weather aware and have multiple ways to receive those warnings should severe storms develop. Outside of thunderstorms, winds will be very strong out of the south to east at 15-35 mph with gusts up to 45-50 mph. Temperatures fall back into the 50s and 60s with 40s along and west of the Missouri as a cold front moves through.

SATURDAY: Saturday will be an interesting day with periods of sunshine along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. There could be some convection going on during the morning and some could develop in the afternoon as the cold front slides east. A few strong to severe storms are possible along and east of a line from Aberdeen to Vermillion with the better chance east of a Sisseton to Pipestone to Sheldon line. Large hail, damaging winds and an isolated tornado are all possible. Winds will be very strong at 20-40 mph out of the south gradually shifting west as the cold front moves through. By about 3 PM, temperatures will range from the 40s west to the 70s east. Showers will linger Saturday night and yes, some snow could mix in as well but don’t expect any accumulations. Lows drop back into the 30s with the strong winds continuing.

SUNDAY: Spotty showers will linger throughout the day before ending late in the day Sunday as the system departs. Winds will remain strong out of the west and northwest at 20-40 mph. Highs will only be in the 40s, but it’ll feel more like the 30s thanks to the wind.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be chilly and breezy with decreasing cloud cover and highs in the 40s to low 50s. Temperatures rebound back to the 50s and 60s Tuesday with with lots of sunshine. Wednesday will feature highs mostly 60s to low 70s Wednesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Thursday will remain dry and mild before some chances of showers and some cooler temperatures return next weekend.

