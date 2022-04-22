Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Grandmother, mother charged in 4-year-old’s fatal alcohol poisoning, police say

Roxanne Record and Kadjah Record
Roxanne Record and Kadjah Record(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating the death of a 4-year-old, after claims that her family forced her to drink alcohol.

WAFB reports officers were dispatched to a home in Baton Rouge after reports of an unresponsive toddler.

Police say the 4-year-old girl died at the scene.

While investigating, detectives say they learned the victim’s grandmother forced her to drink a bottle of whiskey while the mother watched.

According to police, the toddler’s BAC was .680.

An autopsy conducted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office found the child’s cause of death was acute alcohol poisoning.

The toddler’s death has been ruled a homicide.

The victim’s grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53 along with the victim’s mother, Kadjah Record, 28 were arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image shows an ambulance.
UPDATE: Girl shot in western Minnesota dies from injuries, authorities say
One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung
Terrance Russell mug shot
Police: Man arrested after driving a car full of drugs to pick up an impounded car
Owners of Roots of Brasil
A new family-owned Brazilian restaurant is opening soon in Sioux Falls
City and private sector leaders broke ground on a new affordable housing project in Sioux Falls...
Much-needed affordable housing coming to Sioux Falls

Latest News

In audio provided by the New York Times, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy says former President...
McCarthy: Trump bears responsibility for Jan. 6
fire
Aberdeen Fire Rescue responds to mobile home fire
A Florida man is recovering after being saved from a burning car by two deputies. (Charlotte...
WATCH: Florida deputies rescue man trapped in burning car
“Sioux Falls was ranked one of the cleanest cities in America in terms of low annual particle...
Sioux Falls ranks in top ten nationwide for air quality
The Arc of Dreams in downtown Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls lands in top ten nationwide for air quality