Lake Preston hosts last athletic banquet as the Divers

LAKE PRESTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The road ahead for Lake Preston athletics will be a new one for the school, as they begin a new sports cooperative next year. But alumni had one more chance to share memories on a storied history of the program, and to look forward to what lies ahead.

Darlene DeKnikker has lived in Lake Preston her whole life. And with that comes the pride of being one of the biggest supporters of Lake Preston athletics.

“I grew up right across the street, across from the school. All of by siblings went here.” said DeKnikker.

At this year’s annual athletic banquet, DeKnikker and many other alumni celebrated a century of Diver sports, telling tales and sharing memories.

“I bleed blue, Diver pride completely. A lot f good memories, I have some classmates back from when I graduated. They’re coming back to speak tonight.” said DeKnikker.

But this is the last athletic banquet as the Lake Preston Divers. Starting next year, the school will completely co-op all of their sports with Iroquois as the Sharks.

“1922 was the first year of Diver athletics. Which is kind of fitting now we’re in 2022, and it’s 100 years of Diver athletics. Really prideful community, but looking to the future, we know that we’re going to need someone within a co-op to be able to provide opportunities for our students.” said Superintendent Dana Felderman.

Even though the district’s enrollment is steady, it’s number of athletic participants is slowly dropping. So for the interest in making sure students have opportunities to compete, and to do it safely, they need to move forward.

“Some of the programs kind of became a safety thing. For football wise, my first year here we ended the season with eight guys on the field due to injuries.” said Athletic Director and Middle/High School Principal Jordan Solberg.

DeKnikker said she has one daughter left in high school. Even though she won’t be wearing Diver blue for her senior year, she still has many memories to make.

“My daughter is a junior, she won’t graduate with the LP Diver. But it’s going to be fine, it’s going to be fine.” said DeKnikker.

