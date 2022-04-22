Lincoln and Roosevelt gets win at Ronken Field in HS Baseball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In a high school baseball doubleheader Thursday night at Ronken Field, Lincoln and Roosevelt were both 8-3 winners.

The Patriots beat O’Gorman as Chase Houselog had a 2-run single to give them a 4-run lead and led to the 8-3 final score.

Washington took an early 2-0 lead over the unbeaten Riders before Roosevelt erupted for 7 straight run. Marcus Phillips had the key hit scoring a pair of runners as part of a 4-run rally in the 2nd inning for the Riders who are now 10-0.

