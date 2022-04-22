Man bitten by dog along South Sertoma Avenue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Animal Control responded to the scene of a dog bite on Thursday, April 21.

According to a press release from The City of Sioux Falls, the adult male victim said he was driving south on Sertoma Avenue when he noticed a black lab/Australian shepherd-type dog walking in the field on the west side of the road. The victim pulled his car over to check on the animal.

According to the victim, the dog walked up to him, and as he reached down to look at the dog’s tags the dog bit him in the face, causing a small wound. The dog was described as approximately 50-60 lbs, with all black fur except for a small white stripe on its tail. The dog was wearing a red collar with a bronze tag.

Officials say the incident occurred on South Sertoma Avenue between West 43rd Street and West Essex Drive.

Animal Control needs to identify the dog in this incident to verify its vaccinations. If you have any information on this dog, please call Animal Control at 367-7000.

