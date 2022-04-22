OYO: Starting a Container Garden

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Doug Schroeder from Lewis gives us some tips on how to start and grow a garden in a container.

Container gardening is great for people who want to avoid soil-born disease and blights. You also won’t have to deal with certain worms or insects. Another big perk is being able to move the plants in where it’s warmer.

Popular plants to place in containers would be peppers and tomatoes. You can also place some companion plants in your containers, like parsley and onion.

Regardless of what you’re growing, it’s important to not skimp and use a good potting soil, not a garden soil. You also need to make sure you are watering properly and fertilizing often.

