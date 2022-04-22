Police: High-speed car chase leads to accident involving patrol car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say minor injuries were reported after a high-speed car chase caused a two-car accident involving a pulled-over car and a squad car.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says altercations with this vehicle began Thursday morning at 5 a.m. Officers pulled over a car to check if the driver was possibly impaired when the driver intentionally backed up and rammed into the patrol car. The suspect car then took off at a high speed.

Officers discovered the car is a rental car and was due to be back earlier that night. The car was not returned so the company reported it as a stolen vehicle.

Thursday afternoon, the Minnehaha Fugitive Task Force saw the vehicle in the southwestern region of Sioux Falls. The Task Force tried to stop the car and called for assistance. The car took off before reinforcement could arrive.

Authorities say the officers then found the car driving in western Sioux Falls, and tried to pull it over. The car did not stop, continuing to drive at a high speed south on Cliff Ave. Another car had heard the sirens and stopped in the center lane. The suspect suddenly swerved after noticing the stopped car. The officers in pursuit behind had no idea there was a stopped car, and were not able to stop in time.

The officers reported their minor injuries, the driver of the stopped car was not injured and was able to drive away from the scene. The squad car was severely damaged.

Reports say the suspect was able to get away.

Officers do not know if the person that was stopped Thursday morning was the same person that was driving in the afternoon that same day. Police are still investigating the situation.

Clemens says there are a lot of factors determining whether police will pursue a car, and usually, they do not. He says essentially if there is a potential danger to the public or serious crimes committed, that is when they will pursue a car. In this case, the reason for the pursuit was the fact that the suspect backed up and hit a patrol car. Clemens says he is still waiting for all the reports to come in, but he thinks the suspect also maybe had tried to hit the police officers as he drove off in the first traffic stop.

