Police: Suspect who allegedly took tandem bike and swung hatchet is in custody

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they have custody of the man who had a warrant for his arrest after he reportedly took a tandem bike from children and swung a hatchet, mildly cutting the bike’s owner on Wednesday, April 13.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says officers were able to identify the suspect using security cameras placed in the area of the crime. While the warrant was being issued, officers happened to locate and investigate the suspect’s vehicle when the suspect came out of a house.

Officers say he was arrested without incident around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in northwest Sioux Falls. Officers found a hatchet in the suspect’s vehicle, although they do not know if this was the same hatchet used in the assault.

Reports say the suspect is Samir Albaidhaniu, 51, from Sioux Falls. Albaidhaniu faces robbery and aggravated assault charges. The warrant for his arrest carries a $50,000 cash bond.

